Civil Engg helps country to develop infrastructure: Expert

Bhimavaram: Director of Central Road Research Institute Dr Manoranjan Parida inaugurated the five-day training programme on ‘Application of geo synthetics in road infrastructure project’ organised by the Civil Engineering department of SRKR Engineering College here on Tuesday with R&D Dean T Vamsi Nagaraju in the Chair.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Manoranjan appealed to the civil engineering students to study the construction of synthetic roads. He assured the students that the CRRI Lab would provide technical facilities for in-depth study.

“Efforts are on to provide training to at least 1,000 students across the country in this direction. And 10 per cent of them would be given an internship facility.” Dr Parida appealed to the students to avail the facility. He suggested that the civil engineering faculty should visit the CRRI centre at New Delhi. Chief Scientist and project leader of CRRI Dr PS Prasad underscored the importance of continuous study of the subject to take up more constructions.

Principal scientist and coordinator Dr Bharat opined that the budget would be under control, if necessary precautions were taken up in the designing.

Chief Scientist and Head (GTE) Dr Kanwar Singh advised the civil engineers to take precautions in the Ground Foundation which may otherwise lead to irreparable loss.

Another chief scientist Dr Kaita Ravindar informed the students that there are seven research centres in the CRRI through which 20 programmes could be operated.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju, committee members Sagi Satya Pratik Varma, principal Dr KV Murali Krishnamraju, Civil engineering head Dr Sri Bala also spoke.

About 120 civil engineering students participated in the five-day workshop.