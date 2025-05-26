Civil Services Prelims held peacefully: 55% attendance recorded

Tirupati: The Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted smoothly on Sunday across 13 centres in Tirupati. The examinations passed off without any untoward incident, thanks to elaborate arrangements made by the district administration. District Special Officer Kona Sasidhar, Collector S Venkateswar, UPSC Joint Secretary SG Ajmeera, and District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu inspected several centres throughout the day to oversee the arrangements and ensure the effective implementation of security and logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Preliminary Examination was held in a peaceful environment. They reviewed the facilities arranged at the centres, including medical camps, drinking water, and other essential amenities. Considering the harsh summer conditions, ORS packets and emergency medicines were made readily available to offer immediate medical assistance to any candidate feeling unwell.

Collector Venkateswar instructed examination staff to conduct the exams in a foolproof manner, leaving no scope for malpractice. He emphasised the need for strict monitoring and timely coordination across centres. In terms of attendance, out of 5,261 registered candidates, 2,941 (55.90 percent) appeared for the morning session while 2,320 were absent. In the afternoon session, 2,929 candidates (55.67 percent) appeared, with 2,332 absent.

District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju also visited the examination centres to assess the security arrangements. He directed staff to carry out thorough frisking of all candidates using metal detectors and ordered that women’s bags also be checked carefully. He inquired whether nearby internet cafes and photocopy shops were closed during exam hours, as a precautionary measure to prevent unfair practices.

Further instructions were given to ensure that staff remain vigilant throughout both the morning and afternoon sessions. A DSP-level officer was assigned to supervise the process until the conclusion of the exams. To avoid traffic congestion during the afternoon session, the SP also instructed the Traffic DSP to implement suitable measures.