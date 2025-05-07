Civil society coalition urges halt to TGV SRAAC expansion

Kurnool: A coalition of civil society organizations and environmental advocates has called on the Union Environment Minister to immediately halt the proposed expansion of TGV SRAAC Ltd in Gondiparla, Kurnool. In their letter, the groups, including Praja Science Vedika, Human Rights Forum, and National Alliance for People’s Movements, expressed serious concerns over the environmental and public health risks associated with the project, which is scheduled for a public hearing on May 14, 2025.

They specifically pointed to the planned use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and carbon tetrachloride(CCl₄), both of which are highly toxic and banned under international treaties such as the Stockholm Convention and the Montreal Protocol. PFOA, known as a “forever chemical,” is linked to a variety of health issues, including cancer and thyroid disorders, and has been found in Indian groundwater at levels far exceeding safe limits. Similarly, CCl₄, a banned ozone-depleting substance, poses risks through proposed incineration processes that could release carcinogenic dioxins into the environment.

Drawing parallels to the environmental disaster in Parkersburg, USA, where PFOA contamination caused long-term harm, the coalition warned that Gondiparla, already burdened by industrial pollution, cannot bear the added toxic load. The group has outlined several demands, including an immediate halt to the project unless PFOA and CCl₄ are excluded from the manufacturing process, the implementation of a transparent and scientifically rigorous Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with community involvement, and comprehensive groundwater and soil testing to monitor contamination and safeguard the health of residents. Supported by several prominent environmental leaders, the coalition has pledged to continue their efforts through research, public engagement, and, if necessary, legal action to protect the environment and public health.