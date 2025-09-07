Civil society organisations demand Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

Guntur: Representatives of Jana Chaitanya Vedika, Ratepayers Association, Avagahana, Manavata, Nestham, Covid Fighters, Service Health Organisation and Madiga Education Trust have appealed to the State government to announce Rs 10 lakh exgratia to the families of over 40 people, who died in Turakapalem during the last three- months.

They alleged that the deaths occurred due to the failure of the government and officials, such as lack of safe drinking water, poor sanitation, and the continued operation of illegal belt shops. A fact-finding committee of civil society representatives visited the families of the deceased in Turakapalem on Saturday and enquired about the causes of death and created awareness among Dalit colonies.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika State president Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy demanded the government to immediately resolve the problem of contaminated water and provide safe drinking water, stop large-scale illegal groundwater extraction, permanently remove unauthorized belt shops.

Rate Payers Association president Oruganti Narayan Reddy expressed concern that overhead tanks are not being cleaned monthly, causing contamination. Representatives of NGOs Venkataratnam (Avagahana), Allabakhshu (Founder, Covid Fighters), Dr T Seva Kumar (Service Health Organisation), and K Satish (Secretary, Manavata), were present.