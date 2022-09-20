CJ Mishra lauds services of Justice Kongara Vijayalakshmi

Nelapadu (Guntur District): The full court headed by Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra on Monday accorded a warm farewell to Justice Kongara Vijayalakshmi on her superannuation in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Justice recalled that Justice Vijayalakshmi has solved 9,700 cases during her stint as High Court judge in the last five years. She started her career as an advocate in 1985 and worked as government pleader till 2004. Later, she also worked as additional advocate general and chairperson of juvenile justice committee.

Thanking to the farewell, Justice Vijayalakshmi expressed her gratitude to the present Chief justice and all the former chief justices, her colleagues and her parents for their support in pursuing her career. She said that she was happy for retiring after a satisfactory stint as the high court judge.

She learnt values and standards from her teachers and seniors, she said and appealed to the senior advocates to guide the juniors to extend better legal services to people.

Advocate General S Sriram eulogised Justice Vijayalakshmi for delivering excellent judgments during her stint as high court judge.

High Court Bar Association president Janaki Ramireddy, AP Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, deputy solicitor general Haranath, several high court judges, registrars, public prosecutors, members of the Bar Association, Bar Council and others were present.