Live
- Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
- Constituency Watch: For BJP it’s fight for consolidation while Congress sees an opportunity to regain past glory in Nandurbar
- Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda
- PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI
- Siguler Guff invest Rs 240 crore in Hyderabad-based microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty
- 'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally
- Five-year-old boy found dead after being swept away in Texas floodwaters
- Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
- Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm
- End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
Just In
Indian economy and equity markets outperformed China over past 3 years
China’s equity markets have lagged Indian equity by a long stretch, as per a report by DSP Mutual Fund.
New Delhi: China’s equity markets have lagged Indian equity by a long stretch, as per a report by DSP Mutual Fund.
China’s current equity market capitalisation is double that of India, at a time when it’s GDP is 5 times that of Indian GDP.
Between 2004 and 2021, China’s economy outgrew India’s GDP at a ferocious pace but has lost some relative momentum since. Over the past 3 years, the Indian economy and equity markets have outperformed China, the report said.
At this juncture, India’s frontline stock index, the Nifty 50 Index trades at 23x trailing earnings, while the Shanghai Composite trades at 11x trailing earnings.
Emerging markets vary widely in quality, with India considered high-quality and traditionally expensive, while China and South Korea are perceived as lower quality and cheaper.
India's appeal stems from favourable demographics, economic reforms, and supply chain realignment. Despite its high price-to-book ratio (over 4x, akin to the US), its return on equity matches that of the US, justifying a premium valuation. If India were to cheapen significantly, it could offer an excellent entry point for long-term investors, the report said.
Similarly, the US market features quality companies with elevated valuations, contrasting with Japan's historically opposite traits.
The global market is currently experiencing a phase of remarkable optimism, buoyed by robust corporate performance and substantial earnings growth. Notably, amidst this landscape, Brazil has emerged as a standout case. It not only exhibits significant earnings growth but this growth is accompanied by an equally impressive valuation trend, the report said.
India stands out for its impressive earnings growth, albeit accompanied by premium valuations. “Consequently, Indian equities no longer represent a bargain opportunity. Indian equities lack a margin of safety,” it added.