CJI BR Gavai offer prayers

Puttaparthi: The Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, visited Prasanthi Nilayam on Saturday as part of the ongoing Centenary Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Justice Gavai was accorded a warm welcome by RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, upon his arrival at the Ashram.

During his visit, the Chief Justice offered prayers at the Maha Samadhi of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, spending time in silent reflection and experiencing the tranquil, spiritually uplifting atmosphere of Prasanthi Nilayam known worldwide as the Abode of Supreme Peace.

The visit concluded with Justice Gavai expressing appreciation for the serene ambience of the Ashram and the values upheld through Bhagawan’s mission.