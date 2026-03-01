CJI Suryakant lays stone for Judicial Academy in Amaravati

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suryakant, laid the foundation stone for a new Judicial Academy in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The event, held at Pichikala Palem near the capital, was attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Supreme Court judges Justice J.K. Maheshwari, Justice P.S. Narasimha, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, Justice Joya Mallya Bagchi, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, and other dignitaries. The Rs 165 crore project aims to enhance judicial training and infrastructure. The academy will feature multiple blocks, including academic, hostel, sports, and guest facilities, on a 2.05 lakh sq ft site, 5.7 km from the High Court.

The new Judicial Academy in Amaravati will have extensive infrastructure, including a three-storey academic and administrative block, an auditorium with 500 seats, a seminar hall, classrooms, moot court, and forensic lab. It will also feature a computer lab, a library, and reading rooms. Residential facilities, including a hostel with 98 seats, suite rooms, lounge, and dining halls, will be provided in Block B G+3. Additional facilities include a swimming pool, parking, and support staff accommodation in Block B G+1. Infrastructure will comprise basement parking, cycling and walking tracks, and a driver’s dormitory. The project aims to serve 120 batches of trainee judges, covering over 2 lakh sq ft.