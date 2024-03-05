Live
Just In
CK Babu decides to support TDP candidate
The TDP received a shot in the arm with senior leader and four-time MLA CK Babu declaring his support to TDP candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu.
After holding a meeting with his followers, supporters and well-wishers, he announced that he and his group have decided to work in favour of TDP in the coming elections.
It should be noted that all political parties including TDP, Congress, BJP sought the support of CK Babu.
YSRCP decided to field RTC vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy as its candidate.
Meanwhile, TDP also got a boost up with the present YSRCP MLA decided to quit the party.
Jangalapalli Srinivasulu irked over the party denying ticket to contest again and met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to join party.
In the seat sharing, JSP and TDP agreed to allot Chittoor to TDP, which selected to field Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu.
Now with Jangalapalli Srinivasulu joining JSP, the TDP is hoping to win the seat.