Pastor among two killed in road accident in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand): In a tragic road accident, two persons, including a church priest, were killed on the spot, while another priest sustained serious injuries in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Dodma Bazaar Tand on the Khunti-Simdega main road under Torpa police station limits.

The victims were travelling in a car that reportedly rammed into a truck from behind.

Those killed have been identified as Father Sushil Praveen Tidu, a resident of Dodma Bishunpur, and Sunil Bhengra, a resident of Dodma. Another church pastor, Father Johnson Bhengra, was critically injured in the collision and has been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, after receiving first aid at Sadar Hospital, Khunti. His condition remains serious.

According to preliminary information, the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled, leaving the occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

Hearing the impact, local villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and immediately initiated rescue operations. With their assistance, the injured were extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Sadar Hospital, Khunti, by ambulance.

Doctors at the hospital declared Father Sushil Praveen Tidu and Sunil Bhengra dead on arrival. Due to the critical nature of injuries, Father Johnson Bhengra was referred to RIMS for advanced treatment.

On receiving information, Torpa police reached the accident site, removed the damaged vehicles, and restored traffic on the busy highway. The police have taken the truck driver for questioning and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that high speed and poor visibility at night, coupled with a possible misjudgment of distance, may have led to the accident. However, the exact cause will be ascertained after a detailed probe.

The sudden deaths have plunged the church community and local residents into deep mourning. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.