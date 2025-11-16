Clean surroundings, personal hygiene ensure healthy life: Civic body chief

Tirupati: Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya stated that personal hygiene is as important as maintaining clean surroundings to ensure a healthy life. She encouraged everyone to take daily baths, wash hands regularly, and keep their houses and surroundings clean.

As part of Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra initiative, a special awareness rally on personal and environmental cleanliness was organised in Scavengers Colony here on Saturday. The rally aimed to educate public on hygiene and sanitation practices.

Commissioner Mourya noted that the government conducts special cleanliness programmes across the State every third Saturday under this initiative. Along with awareness on personal hygiene, efforts are being made to ensure proper waste disposal, clean toilets, and prevention of fungal growth and drainage blockages in all areas.

She stressed the need to avoid open defecation, maintain clean school toilets, and follow daily hygiene habits to prevent diseases. Mourya appealed to all citizens to adopt healthy hygiene practices for a clean and healthy living environment.

AP Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma, State Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Khan were present.