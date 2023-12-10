Clear dues of NREGS labourers, demands APKS

Adoni (Kurnool district): Andhra Pradesh Karmika Sangam (APKS) Kurnool district vice-president K Linganna said the labourers of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) are facing lot of problems to meet daily household need as they are not paid wages for eight weeks. He demanded the government to immediately clear the pending wages of NREGS labourers.

Addressing a meeting at Kothur village in Adoni mandal on Saturday, Linganna said that NREGS works, which should have started early in November month, didn’t started due to the prevailing drought situation in the district and the workers are sitting idle. He urged the government to create another 100 days work to all the labourers, besides enhancing wages to Rs 600 per day. Linganna also demanded the government to increase the measurements rates besides cancelling face recognition to the labourers.

Mandal president Ranganna, village committee secretary Karna and NREGS coolies present in the meeting.