Live
- As Yogi acts on Yamuna Expressway, IIT-D study analyses high accident rate
- Telangana's youngest MLAs who humbled seasoned politicians
- Anything can happen within a year, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- 8th class boy dies after being hit by electric pole in MMTS train
- Thick smoke breaks out from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar train
- Doctors remove over 60 live worms out of woman's eyes in China
- Lobbying for another six ministerial berths intensifies in Telangana
- What was BRS doing for 10 years: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna
- Jyotiraditya Scindia lays stone for new terminal at Rajahmundry airport
Just In
Clear dues of NREGS labourers, demands APKS
Andhra Pradesh Karmika Sangam (APKS) Kurnool district vice-president K Linganna said the labourers of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) are facing lot of problems to meet daily household need as they are not paid wages for eight weeks.
Adoni (Kurnool district): Andhra Pradesh Karmika Sangam (APKS) Kurnool district vice-president K Linganna said the labourers of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) are facing lot of problems to meet daily household need as they are not paid wages for eight weeks. He demanded the government to immediately clear the pending wages of NREGS labourers.
Addressing a meeting at Kothur village in Adoni mandal on Saturday, Linganna said that NREGS works, which should have started early in November month, didn’t started due to the prevailing drought situation in the district and the workers are sitting idle. He urged the government to create another 100 days work to all the labourers, besides enhancing wages to Rs 600 per day. Linganna also demanded the government to increase the measurements rates besides cancelling face recognition to the labourers.
Mandal president Ranganna, village committee secretary Karna and NREGS coolies present in the meeting.