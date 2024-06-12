AP CM reaches Tirumala

TIRUMALA: AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with his family reached Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

He is on a two-day maiden visit to Tirumala after being assumed charges as Head of the State of AP seeking the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Earlier on his arrival at Gayatri Nilayam Rest House in Tirumala, he was received by JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Dusi Narasimha Kishore.

Among other officials the Principal Secretary Endowments Karikalavalavan, DIG Anantapuram Range Simoshi, Tirupati District Collector Praveen Kumar, SP Harshavardhan Raju, TTD JEO for Health and Education Goutami and others were also present.

