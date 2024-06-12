  • Menu
Interstate robbery gang arrested

Bhadradri Kothagudem District: Bhadradri Kothagudem District In a press conference, Circle Inspector Indrasena Reddy revealed the details that six persons who were involved in theft in Annapureddypalli and Chandrugonda mandal were arrested and taken to remand.

Gold and silver articles worth Rs 1,44,000/- were seized.

Annapureddypalli Sub Inspector Chandrasekhar, ASI Prasad, Constable Rambabu, Narsimha Rao and others participated in this program.

