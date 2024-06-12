Hajj 2024: A Guide to the Rituals of Muslims’ Pilgrimage to Mecca

Hajj stands as a profound spiritual journey, uniting Muslims worldwide in its reinforcement of equality, humility, and devotion to God. This annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, serves as an opportunity for spiritual purification and a deeper connection with faith, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those who undertake it.

Ihram: Entering the State of Consecration

The journey begins with pilgrims entering a state of consecration known as ihram. Clad in simple white garments, they symbolise equality and the renunciation of worldly possessions.

Tawaf: Circumambulating the Kaaba

Pilgrims perform a series of circumambulations around the Kaaba, the sacred black cube situated at the center of the Masjid al-Haram. This act signifies the unity of Muslims and their devotion to God.

Sa'i: Walking Between Safa and Marwa

Following the path of Hajar (Hagar), the wife of Ibrahim, pilgrims walk between the hills of Safa and Marwa, symbolizing perseverance and trust in God's provisions as Hajar did in search of water for her son Ismail (Ishmael).

Arafah: The Crucial Day of Prayer and Contemplation

Pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafah, engaging in prayer, supplication, and contemplation. This day, known as the Day of Arafah, is considered the most crucial of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Muzdalifah and Mina: Symbolic Stoning of the Devil

Pilgrims spend the night in Muzdalifah, collecting pebbles for the next ritual, before proceeding to Mina. Here, they perform the symbolic stoning of the devil by casting pebbles at three stone pillars.

Eid al-Adha: Culmination of the Hajj Journey

The Hajj journey culminates in the celebration of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice. Pilgrims sacrifice an animal, typically a sheep or a goat, symbolising Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

Clarification on Eid ul Adha Date

It's crucial to clarify that Eid ul Adha doesn't necessarily fall immediately after Hajj. The date of Eid ul Adha varies depending on the sighting of the crescent moon and the establishment of the first day of Dhul Hijjah. Hence, it differs from place to place.

Elaboration on Hajj Timeline

Hajj typically spans from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah. On the 8th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm at-Tarwiyah), pilgrims commence their rituals. The 9th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm Arafat) marks the most significant day of Hajj, with pilgrims gathering on the plain of Arafat for prayer and seeking forgiveness. On the day of Eid ul Adha, the 10th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm an-Nahr), pilgrims perform the ritual of animal sacrifice (Qurbani) in commemoration of Ibrahim's obedience to Allah. Finally, Hajj concludes on the 12th Dhul Hijjah.