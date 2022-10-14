Closure of Road-cum-rail bridge draws criticism

Pithapuram (Kakinada district): The closure of Road-cum-Rail bridge linking Kovvuru to Rajamahendravarm has triggered a war of words between TDP and YSRCP. The Opposition party alleged that Rajamahendravaram and Kovvuru bridge has been closed on the pretext of repairs from Friday, October 14, only to create inconvenience to Amaravati Farmers Padayatra which is scheduled to enter Rajamahendravaram on October 17.

Several TDP leaders lambasted the YSRCP stating that the Road-cum-rail bridge has been shut to prevent the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers. They pointed out that many bridges at various places in the state require repairs but the government closed the bridge with an ill-intension of preventing the padayatra from proceeding further.

Former MLA and TD official spokesperson S V S N Varma questioned why the government suddenly realised the need to repair the bridge only now when Amaravati farmers reach Rajamahendravaram. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders should remember that during the TD government, the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not create any hurdles to the padayatra undertaken by Jagan.

He said that Amaravati farmers' padayatra would continue, even if the YSRCP creates a plenty of hurdles. Amaravati farmers are not paid artistes, rather it is the YSRCP cadres and leaders who are agitating against the farmers are paid artistes, he said.

Varma said till Thursday, many ministers, MLAs and MPs travelled on Road-cum-Rail bridge , but, just before Amaravati farmers are entering East Godavari district, the government suddenly woke up to the importance of repairs and closed the bridge. The TDP leader described the closure of the bridge 'an act of conspiracy' against the peaceful march of farmers.

TDP senior leader and MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao told 'The Hans India' that the farmers who sacrificed the land for the sake of capital of new Andhra Pradesh are being berated and humiliated, which is a matter of shame and act of cruelty. He strongly condemned the closure of the bridge in order to prevent them from entering Rajamahendravaram.

Ramachandra Rao said despite restrictions and obstructions created by the YSRCP, the padayatra of Amaravati farmers would continue to create awareness among people regarding the dirty politics of YSRCP in the state.

Former Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao(Kondbabu) said that when TDP was in power, Chandrababu Naidu had not prevented the padayatra of Jagan Mohan Reddy, but the present Chief Minister Jagan is indulging in petty politics against the Amaravati farmers.

He said the YSRCP government is unable to digest the good response from the people to Amravati farmers' padayatra and plotting to create hurdles in their path.