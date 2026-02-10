CM aims to double GSDP every five years

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday set an ambitious target of doubling Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income every five years, calling income growth the clearest indicator of improvements in people’s living standards. Chairing a review meeting of ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said departments must work with clearly defined performance indicators and rely on verified field-level data to achieve sustained economic expansion.

Naidu said fiscal correction was critical to supporting higher growth. He noted that the state was currently paying nearly 14 per cent interest on debts inherited from the previous administration and said all loans were being rescheduled to improve the state’s credit rating and reduce borrowing costs.

Naidu alleged that fiscal discipline was compromised between 2019 and 2024, leading to a situation where even salary payments were delayed. “We have restored financial stability and ensured salaries are paid on time,” he said, adding that welfare schemes under the ‘Super Six’ programme were being implemented alongside growth-oriented reforms.

Linking GSDP growth with regional development, the Chief Minister highlighted sector-specific opportunities across districts. He said Rayalaseema and agency areas offered scope for high-value horticulture and specialty crops, citing saffron cultivation prospects in Lambasingi and the expansion of Araku coffee as branded global products. A Coco city near Eluru, he said, would create a new agri-processing ecosystem. Naidu stressed that marketing, quality control and branding were essential to secure better prices and larger export markets.

The Chief Minister underlined the role of infrastructure, water and power security in sustaining growth. He directed officials to prepare a summer action plan to prevent drinking water shortages and ensure fodder availability. Desilting of tanks, prevention of encroachments and optimal use of groundwater were flagged as priorities. Naidu said surplus power and water conditions now prevailed in the state, unlike earlier years, and called for cleaner energy generation and efficient resource management.

Human capital development was another pillar of the growth strategy. Naidu announced that 66 lakh high-risk individuals would be screened under the Sanjeevani health programme by July 2026, along with health profiling of 70 lakh students. He also called for stress-free education, better nutrition through public programmes, and stronger skill development aligned with industry needs.

Emphasising governance reforms, the Chief Minister directed ministers and secretaries to undertake regular field visits to ensure policies translate into outcomes. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, ministers, senior officials, district collectors and SPs participated in the meeting, with departments asked to submit time-bound action plans aligned to the GSDP growth target.