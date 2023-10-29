CM expresses shock: announces ex-gratia

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the train mishap at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district and instructed the officials to carry out relief operations.



The Chief Minister instructed the officials to pay an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs.2 lakh each to the injured from the State and a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured from others states.

Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnav telephoned the Chief Minister over the accident.

The Chief Minister informed him that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site and Education Minister B.Satyanarayana, District Collector and the SP are supervising the relief and rescue operations.

He further told the Union Minister that all arrangements were made in the nearby hospitals to treat the injured

Earlier, on receiving information of the derailment of four bogies of the Rayagada bound passenger train near Vizianagaram, the Chief Minister instructed that Medical and Health, Revenue, Police and other department officials to coordinate and carry out relief operations immediately.

He also asked them to report the developments from time to time.

