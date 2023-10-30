Live
- Shell companies, common fund diversion platform in school job and ration distribution cases: ED
- Vistara launches direct flight to Hong Kong
- Private Bus Fire Tragedy: 42 People escaped unhurt
- Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial slump more than 11% after weak results
- Himachal to promote amateur radio to handle exigency
- Sought 15 days, granted 1: Raj CM's son Vaibhav on ED questioning
- Now BharatPe’s chief product officer Ankur Jain moves on
- National Games 2023: With a shot in the arm, Beach football ready for the next plunge
- AP High Court reserves verdict in Naidu's interim bail plea, to announce tomorrow
- Suspending MP has ‘serious repercussions’, observes SC on Raghav Chadha’s suspension from RS
Just In
CM arrives in Vizag to meet train accident victims in Vizianagaram
Highlights
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday noon to visit Vizianagaram and console train accident victims Vizianagaram.
Visakhpatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday noon to visit Vizianagaram and console train accident victims Vizianagaram.
The Chief Minister will visit the accident site and take stock of the situation by interacting with the officials concerned.
The CM came to Visakhpatnam in a special aircraft and is heading to Vizianagaram boarding a special helicopter. The CM is accompanied by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and CMO Additional Secretary Danunjaya Reddy to Vizianagaram.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS