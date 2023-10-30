  • Menu
CM arrives in Vizag to meet train accident victims in Vizianagaram

CM arrives in Vizag to meet train accident victims in Vizianagaram
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday noon to visit Vizianagaram and console train accident victims Vizianagaram.

Visakhpatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday noon to visit Vizianagaram and console train accident victims Vizianagaram.

The Chief Minister will visit the accident site and take stock of the situation by interacting with the officials concerned.

The CM came to Visakhpatnam in a special aircraft and is heading to Vizianagaram boarding a special helicopter. The CM is accompanied by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and CMO Additional Secretary Danunjaya Reddy to Vizianagaram.

X