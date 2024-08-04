CM assures help for growth of SRM University

Vijayawada : Founder Chancellor of SRM Group and former MP Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan and the university leadership met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

This is the second visit made by former MP TR Paarivendhar to the office of the Chief Minister. He extended congratulations to the CM on securing a big victory in the recently held general elections.

Dr Paarivendhar briefed the Chief Minister about the development and planned expansion projects of SRM University-AP in Amaravati.



“As a premier institute disseminating tertiary education to the ground roots of the country, we politely urge the government under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu to cordially aid SRM University-AP’s subsequent projects to provide world-class education and empower our country’s youth,” Dr Paarivendhar said.

Emphasising the importance of educating the youth in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, enhancing 21st-century skills and the significance of an industry-led academic curriculum to the Chief Minister, Dr Paarivendhar said, “The support from the State government is pivotal for the SRM University-AP to undertake new projects.”

He suggested that an additional 100 acres could be allotted to the university as per the agreement made during the establishment of the university.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively and concurred with the proposal proffered by the university leadership. The CM has promised to provide all required resources and support towards the university’s growth and expansion.

Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof Manoj K Arora, Executive Director (SRM Group) Prof D Narayana Rao, and Registrar of SRM University-AP, Dr Premkumar, were also part of the leadership cohort that met the Chief Minister.