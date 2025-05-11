CM assures support to MP Ambica’s family

Anantapur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt condolences and support to Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, following the tragic death of his sister Vedavati in a helicopter crash in Uttarkashi. The MP’s brother-in-law was injured in the incident.

In a phone call to the MP, the Chief Minister consoled him and advised the family to remain strong during this difficult time. He assured that the government would take full responsibility for providing best medical care to the injured and make all necessary arrangements. CM Naidu informed that two chartered flights would be sent to Dehradun on Sunday - one to bring Vedavati’s mortal remains and another to shift the injured brother-in-law to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and his family expressed deep gratitude to CM Naidu for his timely support and compassionate response. They also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu for his assistance during this crisis.