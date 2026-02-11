CM calls for April 1 launch of South Coast Rly Zone

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Central government to issue a gazette notification to commence operations of the South Coast Railway Zone from April 1, calling it crucial for Andhra Pradesh’s administrative and infrastructure needs.

During his meeting with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also sought the establishment of an East Coast Freight Corridor between Kharagpur and Chennai via Vijayawada to strengthen connectivity to Andhra Pradesh ports and boost exports. Naidu submitted a detailed memorandum seeking completion of pending railway projects, approval of new routes, and expansion of passenger and freight services across the state. He thanked the Centre for announcing Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, and Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridors in the Union Budget, noting that all three touch Andhra Pradesh.

He requested that the Bengaluru–Chennai high-speed rail corridor be aligned through Tirupati. The Chief Minister also sought sanction for high-speed rail between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, a semi-high-speed line between Vijayawada and Kurnool, and a high-speed link between Tirupati and Chittoor.

The Chief Minister appealed for greenfield mega coaching terminals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati.

He also sought Central support for a special freight corridor between Itarsi and Vijayawada to connect North and South India, and concessions on empty reefer containers for banana exports from Tadipatri to Mumbai’s JNPT port.

New railway routes were proposed to improve connectivity to tribal and backward regions, including Rayalaseema. He also requested a Hyderabad–Srisailam–Markapuram rail line to improve access to the Srisailam temple, a Vande Bharat service between Vijayawada and Bengaluru via Tirupati, and additional train stoppages at Kuppam.

Later, the Chief Minister met Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sought Central support for expanding organic farming under the PM-PRANAM scheme. He requested release of Rs 216 crore for 2024–25 incentives, stating that chemical fertiliser use fell by 2.28 per cent this year. He said 18 lakh farmers have adopted organic farming across eight lakh hectares.

Naidu also sought Rs 200 crore to develop coconut cultivation, including a processing park and modern tender coconut markets, and release of pending funds under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme. He requested Central assistance for Totapuri mango farmers and proposed setting up a Makhana Development Board in Andhra Pradesh.

In a separate meeting with Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Naidu sought Rs 105 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, outlining Andhra Pradesh’s plan to become a zero-landfill state.