CM Chandrababu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Take Oath as MLAs

Assembly sessions have commenced in Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan taking oath as MLAs in the presence of Protem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary.

The ministers and other MLAs are also set to take their oaths during the ongoing session. This marks Chandrababu's return to the assembly after a hiatus of two and a half years.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues and fellow MLAs, paid tribute to NTR's idol at Venkatapalem before heading to the Assembly.