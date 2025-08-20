Live
CM Chandrababu and Lokesh inaugurates Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Mangalagiri
The Andhra Pradesh government has officially inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub with a ceremony led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. The event took place at the Mayuri Tech Park, marking a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.
Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet, the hub is designed to serve as a startup centre tailored to meet global demands. It aims to promote deep learning, artificial intelligence, and sustainable, inclusive innovations, positioning Amaravati as a key player in the emerging field of Quantum Valley.
The establishment of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub is a cornerstone in the government's strategy to attract global talent, investment, and create innovation-driven policies, thereby transforming Amaravati into a standard-bearer for innovation-based economies.