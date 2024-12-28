CM Chandrababu and Venkatesh lauds Nitish Kumar Reddy for maiden century at MCG

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Telugu cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy for his impressive century in the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In a heartfelt tweet, CM Naidu expressed his pride in Reddy being the third youngest Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone in Test cricket.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to Visakhapatnam's K. Nitish Kumar Reddy on scoring a century in the fourth Test match. It fills me with joy to see him as the third youngest Indian cricketer to reach this significant achievement. Nitish has delivered numerous victories for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy and has also excelled at the Under-16 level. I sincerely wish him continued success and hope he contributes further to the Indian cricket team, enhancing the country’s reputation," Naidu wrote on X.





బోర్డర్ గవాస్కర్ టెస్ట్ ట్రోఫీ 2024 లో ఆస్ట్రేలియాతో మెల్బోర్నలో జరుగుతున్న క్రికెట్ నాలుగవ టెస్టు మ్యాచ్ లో సెంచరీ సాధించిన విశాఖపట్నం యువకుడు కె.నితిష్ కుమార్ రెడ్డికి అభినందనలు. టెస్టు మ్యాచ్ లలో ఈ ఘనత సాధించిన భారతీయ క్రికెటర్లలో మూడో అతి పిన్న వయస్కుడు కూడా కావడం మరింత… pic.twitter.com/93QcoWeTOx — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 28, 2024





Actor and former cricketer Venkatesh also commended Reddy’s outstanding performance, noting that he came in at number eight and formed a remarkable partnership with Washington Sundar to build his innings. Venkatesh expressed his pride in Nitish's brilliant debut Test series performance, highlighting the young cricketer's potential for future success.