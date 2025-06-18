CM Chandrababu assures support to tobacco and mango crop farmers

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the importance of supporting farmers facing special circumstances concerning tobacco, mango, and other crops. During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, he instructed officials to adopt a commercial perspective on crop products and implement measures to secure the best possible prices for farmers.

The Chief Minister specifically called for an acceleration in the procurement of heddled burley tobacco, ordering the swift purchase of the remaining 53 million kilograms. Officials reported that steps are already underway to procure 33 million kilograms through 24 companies, with additional arrangements made to acquire another 20 million kilograms via the Andhra Pradesh Mark Fed.

Naidu also revealed that he has engaged with the Central Government regarding the reduction of import duties on palm oil and the lowering of GST on mango pulp from 12% to 5%. He urged officials to liaise with the relevant departments in the central government to facilitate these changes.

In addition, he stressed the importance of keeping farmers informed about the market demand for their crops. Currently, an extra support price of Rs 4 per kilogram has been implemented for mangoes, and the Chief Minister insisted that processing units ensure a minimum purchase price of Rs 8.

Concluding the review, Naidu reassured that the government is committed to safeguarding farmers against potential losses, underlining their vital role in the economy.