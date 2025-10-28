CM Chandrababu calls cadre to carry relief efforts amid cyclone Montha

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a teleconference today with NDA alliance MPs, ministers, MLAs, and leaders to address the impending threat of Cyclone Montha, which is reported to be approximately 270 km from Kakinada, moving towards the state at a speed of 15 km/h. The Chief Minister urged leaders to remain vigilant and to provide immediate assistance to the affected citizens over the next couple of days.

Naidu warned that Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone tonight and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Eluru districts. To ensure public safety, the NDA representatives have been instructed to alert residents and mobilise their support.

The CM emphasised the importance of timely communication, stating that real-time updates regarding the situation would be sent via mobile notifications. He also assured that measures were being put in place to mitigate crop damage from potential flooding and to prioritize saving lives while minimising property damage.

In a call to action, Naidu encouraged NDA cadres to volunteer in relief efforts and indicated that the government would seek central assistance if necessary. He highlighted the state’s resilience in handling previous cyclones, such as Titli and Hudhud, and expressed confidence in the government’s ability to respond effectively to this crisis.

Medical camps are being established, and efforts are underway to clear roads and remove fallen trees and poles swiftly. NDRF and SDRF personnel have been deployed in response to the threat of flash floods, and fishermen have been returned from the sea as a precautionary measure. The Chief Minister reiterated the need for ministers, MLAs, and party cadres to remain present and supportive to those in need during this challenging time.

With approximately 39 constituencies expected to be affected by the forthcoming rains, Naidu assured that updates would be issued hourly throughout the cyclone's progression, reinforcing the need for coordinated efforts to assist the communities at risk.