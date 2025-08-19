CM Chandrababu condoles passing of Padmaja Nandamuri, meets kin

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh paid their respects to Padmaja, the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, who sadly passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. Upon receiving the news, Chandrababu and Lokesh promptly travelled from Amaravati to Hyderabad to offer their condolences.

The duo visited Jayakrishna's home in Filmnagar, where they paid their respects to Padmaja's mortal remains before staying for a short while to comfort the grieving family. Following their visit, they departed from Jayakrishna's residence for Begumpet Airport, where they took a special flight back to Amaravati.

Padmaja was the younger sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and had been receiving treatment in hospital prior to her passing. Her death has brought deep sorrow to the Nandamuri family, who were present at Jayakrishna's residence to mourn her loss.