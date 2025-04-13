Live
CM Chandrababu express shock over Sri Satya Sai district accident
Chief Minister Chandrababu has expressed his deep shock following a tragic road accident in Sathya Sai district that resulted in the deaths of three women.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep shock following a tragic road accident in Sathya Sai district that resulted in the deaths of three women. The victims, identified as Alivelamma, Adilakshmi, and Sunkamma from Dodagatta village in Roddam mandal, lost their lives when an unidentified vehicle collided with their auto at Dhanapuram in Parigi mandal.
In his statement, CM Chandrababu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of his support during this difficult time. He has instructed officials to ensure that the ten individuals who sustained injuries in the incident receive better medical care.
The unfortunate accident occurred on the Hindupur-Sira highway as the group was returning from the Chowdeshwari Devi Jatara, a local festival in the Hindupur Rural mandal.