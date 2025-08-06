CM Chandrababu express shock over Uttarkashi floods, condoles death of several

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep shock following the devastating floods in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, which have led to the loss of lives and numerous individuals reported missing. In a heartfelt message posted on 'X', he conveyed his sorrow for the families affected by the tragedy and extended his condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Naidu also expressed his hopes for the safe return of those still unaccounted for.

The village of Dharali, located en route to Gangotri, has been particularly hard-hit, with half of the settlement reportedly erased by the deluge. The floods have swept away houses, vehicles, and trees in the area, trapping approximately 60 to 70 residents. As of now, at least four fatalities have been confirmed, with fears that up to 12 individuals may be trapped beneath the debris.