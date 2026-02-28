Punjab home secretary, DGP appear before Privileges Panel

A significant meeting of the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held at the Assembly premises on Friday, during which senior officials from Punjab appeared before the panel and presented their submissions. Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Alok Shekhar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur attended the meeting and placed their position before the committee.

The Privileges Committee comprises Pradyumn Singh Rajput as Chairperson, along with members Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ram Singh Netaji, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay, Surender Kumar and Surya Prakash Khatri.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the committee is currently examining the matter and that its report is awaited. He said it would be premature to indicate the time required to complete the process. Once the committee finalises its findings, the report will be laid before the House, following which members will deliberate on the recommendations. The final decision will be taken by the Chair in accordance with established procedures.

Referring to the issue of alleged disrespect raised during the proceedings, Gupta noted that the incident related to the alleged insult to the Gurus had occurred on the floor of the House on January 6, 2026. He said the process to address the matter is ongoing.

Gupta emphasised that there can be no compromise with the privileges of the House or its members. He said the dignity of the Assembly must be upheld at all times, as it reflects India’s democratic framework and constitutional values. He added that legislative privileges ensure members can participate in debates freely and without external pressure.