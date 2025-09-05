CM Chandrababu extends Teachers' Day and Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day, taking to social media platform X to express his sentiments.

In his message, CM Naidu commended the invaluable role of teachers in shaping the future, stating, "Happy Teachers' Day to all the teachers who are shaping the golden future of our youth. This day is celebrated as a tribute to the philosopher, statesman, and former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on his birth anniversary. Many distinguished individuals are returning to the teaching profession, inspired by the ideals demonstrated by Dr. Radhakrishnan. I congratulate those who illuminate the path of knowledge for children and hope you continue to be guiding lights for future generations with unwavering dedication."

In addition, CM Naidu also conveyed his best wishes to Muslims celebrating Milad-un-Nabi. He remarked, "I sincerely hope that Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad—who dispelled ignorance and instilled faith—brings new light into the lives of our Muslim community. This occasion inspires us to embrace the principles of integrity, honesty, love, and sacrifice that the Prophet lived by. It is imperative that aspirations to support our fellow beings and alleviate their hunger remain paramount, with the Muslim community at the forefront of these efforts."