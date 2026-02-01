CM Chandrababu Hails Centre’s Budget as ‘Forward-Looking’ for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday described the Union Budget as a balanced and forward-looking plan aimed at realising a developed India by 2047. Speaking after touring Kuppam and attending several public programmes, the Chief Minister welcomed the budget, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

CM Chandrababu said the budget would create new opportunities for Andhra Pradesh and enable the state government to pursue its priorities more aggressively. He noted that it would further bolster the state’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives and provide additional support to MSMEs, a sector the government has already prioritised. The Chief Minister highlighted the budget’s focus on empowering women, farmers, and youth, as well as its role in advancing technological reforms, including artificial intelligence.

He emphasised that the budget aligns with short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals, promoting renewable energy and the concept of a one-grid nation. The plan also aims to improve living standards and overall ease of living.

CM Chandrababu drew attention to infrastructure projects that will benefit the state, including the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed rail corridors, covering cities such as Tirupati, Amaravati, Palamaner, and Chittoor. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s inclusion in the dedicated rare earth corridor, presenting opportunities to extract valuable heavy minerals for critical electronic components.