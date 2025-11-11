CM Chandrababu inaugurates MSME park and lays stone for new developments in Kanigiri

In a significant boost to the industrial landscape of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Pedairlapadu in the Kanigiri area of Prakasam district, where he inaugurated the MSME Park. During the event, a virtual ceremony facilitated the inauguration of 50 MSME parks across the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister officially opened 15 industrial parks, covering a total area of 329 acres. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for 35 more government and private MSME parks, which will span 587 acres.

Moreover, CM Chandrababu virtually laid the foundation stone for a weaver park located in Nayunapalli, within the Vetapalem Mandal of Bapatla district. These initiatives are expected to enhance the local economy and promote job creation in the region.