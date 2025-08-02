CM Chandrababu Launches 'Annadatha Sukhibhav' Scheme, Promises Tech for Farmers

Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh – Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the 'Annadatha Sukhibhav' scheme in East Veeraiyapalem, Darshi Mandal, Prakasam district, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting farmers with technology and direct welfare initiatives.

During the event, the CM distributed cheques to beneficiaries and engaged in a direct dialogue with farmers from a specially arranged platform in the fields. Addressing their concerns, he promptly instructed officials to resolve issues on the spot.

Highlighting the return of order and governance, CM Naidu stated, “There was anarchy and mismanagement before the elections. The mistake made in 2019 pushed the state into darkness. My only aspiration is that people should be happy despite challenges.”

He praised the alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party, emphasising that it was formed in the state’s interest to consolidate the anti-government vote. “Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan came forward with good intentions. Together with the BJP, we aim to bring development and stability,” he said.

Confident of national success, he added, “The BJP will come to power at the Centre for the fourth time. TDP knows how to drive development. We have eliminated threats and restored order.”

The Chief Minister criticised the previous administration for discontinuing widow pensions and highlighted the prompt reinstatement under his government. “Wherever the beneficiaries are, we are ensuring pensions reach them. Andhra Pradesh is spending ₹32,000 crore annually on pensions, compared to Telangana’s ₹8,000 crore,” he noted.

Announcing a major welfare initiative, CM Naidu revealed that from 15 August, the government will roll out the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, enabling free travel for women across the state. “This initiative will benefit around 2.62 crore women,” he stated.

He also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the ‘Super Six’ schemes and reiterated his mission to ensure people’s happiness through proactive governance.