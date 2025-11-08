CM Chandrababu lays stone for seven major projects in Kuppam

In a virtual ceremony from his camp office in Amaravati, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for seven significant projects in Kuppam on Saturday. Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with representatives from various companies poised to establish industries in the area.

During the meeting, Naidu emphasised the importance of timely industry commencement, while the representatives expressed their gratitude for the swift approvals granted by the state government for their projects.

The seven companies are set to invest a total of Rs 2,203 crore in Kuppam, with the state government allocating 241 acres of land for their operations. The industries planned include dairy production, laptop and mobile accessory manufacturing, cooking oil production, food processing, and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Notable investments include Rs 586 crore from Aditya Birla, Rs 225 crore from S International, Rs 72 crore from SVS Soya, Rs 260 crore from Mother Dairy, Rs 233 crore from Sreeja Dairy, and Rs 200 crore from Royce Industries. The establishment of these industries is expected to create approximately 23,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.