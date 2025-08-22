Live
CM Chandrababu meets Union Finance Minister in Delhi, seeks support for state
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently in Delhi for a series of important meetings aimed at discussing the developmental needs of Andhra Pradesh. As part of his busy schedule, he met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek financial support for various state projects.
During the meeting, which lasted approximately 50 minutes, CM Naidu elaborated on the development initiatives underway in Andhra Pradesh and requested financial assistance through central government schemes, specifically referencing the Saski and Purvodaya programmes.
In attendance were AP Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, along with Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, alongside Telugu Desam MPs, all of whom participated in the discussions aimed at bolstering financial allocations for the state.