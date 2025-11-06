CM Chandrababu Naidu Emphasises Data-Driven Governance in Review Meeting

In a significant review meeting held at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu underscored the importance of data-driven governance as a means to achieve efficient and effective public service delivery. The meeting, attended by ministers, secretaries, and heads of departments, with district collectors and superintendents of police participating via video conference, focused on long-term, medium-term, and short-term planning aligned with the coalition government's vision.

Naidu highlighted the need to transform village secretariats into "vision units" to enhance service efficiency for citizens. He credited the use of technology for successfully mitigating loss of life and property during recent cyclones, stating that both state and field-level alerts played a crucial role in disaster management.

With the launch of a quantum computer in Amaravati scheduled for January, Naidu expressed confidence in the efficacy of the CFMS system in resource management. He urged officials to work towards the goals outlined in the 2047 Vision Document, advocating for the establishment of a task force led by senior officers to oversee the implementation of these plans at the constituency level.

The era of real-time governance, Naidu asserted, has arrived, with extensive citizen data now compiled for better decision-making. He called for the integration of Anganwadi student data and efficient use of the DG Locker system introduced by the Centre to streamline information access across departments.

Drawing attention to past mishaps, including bus accidents and a stampede during a temple event, Naidu stressed the need for adherence to established standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure public safety. He also pointed to irregularities in the excise department during previous administrations, advocating for transparency and effective communication with the public regarding corrections and governance measures.

The Chief Minister's commitment to innovative, data-driven strategies aims to enhance governance and public service delivery while addressing past challenges.