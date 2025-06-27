Live
- Microsoft Updates Xbox 360 Dashboard After 20 Years — With a Nudge Toward Newer Consoles
- Manchu Manoj Praises Brother Vishnu’s Performance in Kannappa
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Police AI Hackathon in Guntur
- No internal rift in Congress, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- IPO-bound Rajputana Stainless’ revenue drops nearly 4 pc to Rs 909.8 crore in FY24
- Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce New Avatar in Upcoming Pan-India Film Mysaa; Poster Out Now
- Marathi is mandatory, reiterates Maha Minister amid talks of Thackeray cousins' joint protest
- Australia lists online extremist network as terror organisation
- Recognising informal & experiential learning key to boost India’s skill landscape: Minister
- GHMC Identifies 221 Homeless People in Special Drive to Make Hyderabad Beggar-Free
CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Police AI Hackathon in Guntur
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Police AI Hackathon at RVR JC Engineering College in Guntur, focusing on the implementation of artificial intelligence within the police department.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Police AI Hackathon at RVR JC Engineering College in Guntur, focusing on the implementation of artificial intelligence within the police department. The event, which aims to foster innovation and develop AI solutions for law enforcement, will span three days.
Naidu arrived in Guntur by helicopter from Amaravati and was warmly welcomed by local representatives and senior officials at the Jindal Factory in Kothapalem. The inauguration event saw the participation of Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Home Minister Vangalapudi Ani, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and numerous other high-ranking officials.
Next Story