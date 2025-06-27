CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Police AI Hackathon in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Police AI Hackathon at RVR JC Engineering College in Guntur, focusing on the implementation of artificial intelligence within the police department. The event, which aims to foster innovation and develop AI solutions for law enforcement, will span three days.

Naidu arrived in Guntur by helicopter from Amaravati and was warmly welcomed by local representatives and senior officials at the Jindal Factory in Kothapalem. The inauguration event saw the participation of Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Home Minister Vangalapudi Ani, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and numerous other high-ranking officials.