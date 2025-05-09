Live
- India-Pakistan conflict: Nadda reviews emergency health systems preparedness
- IPL 2025: Franchises awaiting advice on how to send Indian and overseas players home
- Securing own skies, breaching enemy airspace with ease: India’s overhauled air defence system under Modi govt
- India surpasses Germany to become world's 3rd-largest producer of wind, solar energy
- These web browsers suck up all your data; Chrome and Safari are the worst
- Agriculture: Navigating challenges and embracing opportunities
- Shamshabad Airport Tightens Security Amid Rising Alerts, Flights Cancelled
- PMSBY’s cumulative enrolments surged by 443 pc since 2016: Centre
- ‘Omlo’ – Rajasthan’s First Global Film Heads to Cannes Festival 2025
- IPO-bound Ravi Infrabuild clocks over 10 pc net profit dip in FY24 as expenses rise
CM Chandrababu Naidu Speaks Against Terrorism and Pays Tribute to Martyr
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated India’s stance against terrorism during his address at the Chhayyapur Prajavedi on Friday. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, he condemned Pakistan for its alleged treasonous activities and called for national solidarity in the face of such threats.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated India’s stance against terrorism during his address at the Chhayyapur Prajavedi on Friday. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, he condemned Pakistan for its alleged treasonous activities and called for national solidarity in the face of such threats.
In the wake of the tragic loss of soldier Murli Nayak from Sri Satyasai district, who died during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, Naidu expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. He stated that he had spoken to them personally, assuring them that the government would provide support.
Remembering Murli Nayak’s sacrifices, the Chief Minister observed a two-minute silence to honour the martyr. Naidu declared, “We owe our safety and peace to the soldiers protecting our borders.” He emphasised the need for unity in opposing anti-social activities emanating from Pakistan, rallying the crowd with the patriotic chant, “Bharat Mataaku Jai.”
In addition to his remarks on national security, Naidu visited the Anantapur district’s Uravakonda constituency, inspecting the Handri Neewa water works. He assessed the progress of various projects and urged officials to utilise drone technology for monitoring work efficiency, especially in light of recent weather disruptions.
The body of the late soldier Murli Nayak is expected to arrive at his native village on Saturday, with dignitaries, including Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, expressing their condolences and support for the family during this difficult time.