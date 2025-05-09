CM Chandrababu Naidu Speaks Against Terrorism and Pays Tribute to Martyr

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated India’s stance against terrorism during his address at the Chhayyapur Prajavedi on Friday. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, he condemned Pakistan for its alleged treasonous activities and called for national solidarity in the face of such threats.

In the wake of the tragic loss of soldier Murli Nayak from Sri Satyasai district, who died during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, Naidu expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. He stated that he had spoken to them personally, assuring them that the government would provide support.

Remembering Murli Nayak’s sacrifices, the Chief Minister observed a two-minute silence to honour the martyr. Naidu declared, “We owe our safety and peace to the soldiers protecting our borders.” He emphasised the need for unity in opposing anti-social activities emanating from Pakistan, rallying the crowd with the patriotic chant, “Bharat Mataaku Jai.”

In addition to his remarks on national security, Naidu visited the Anantapur district’s Uravakonda constituency, inspecting the Handri Neewa water works. He assessed the progress of various projects and urged officials to utilise drone technology for monitoring work efficiency, especially in light of recent weather disruptions.

The body of the late soldier Murli Nayak is expected to arrive at his native village on Saturday, with dignitaries, including Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, expressing their condolences and support for the family during this difficult time.