  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes LG Electronics’ New Manufacturing Unit in AP

CM Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes LG Electronics’ New Manufacturing Unit in AP
x
Highlights

CM Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes LG Electronics’ New Manufacturing Unit in AP

CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed happiness over the establishment of a new manufacturing unit of LG Electronics in Andhra Pradesh. He tweeted that Andhra Pradesh is welcoming LG.

He mentioned that the company has signed an agreement to make AP a global manufacturing hub with an investment of over Rs. 5,800 crore in Sri City, creating over 2,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The CM stated that the company has received 100 percent incentives under the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) for this project. He further added that this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the industrial growth of the state.

The CM shared a photo taken after Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone of LG Electronics in Sri City today.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick