CM Chandrababu praises farmers' contribution for Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has praised farmers for their voluntary contribution to the construction of Amaravati, the state's new capital, expressing his gratitude to those who provided 34,000 acres of land. He urged the Central Government to extend its cooperation to ensure that Amaravati remains an unstoppable force in the region’s development. Naidu asserted that with sustained support from the Centre over the next five years, Amaravati could become a vital pillar of the nation’s economic growth.

On Friday, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Naidu officially laid the foundation stone for the head offices of public sector banks and insurance companies in Amaravati. This significant event saw the commencement of 15 banking and insurance institutions, including the State Bank of India, UBI, Canara Bank, AP Gramin Bank, IDBI, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, LIC, and NABARD.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Kandula Durgesh, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with the chairmen, CMDs, and senior officials from the respective banks.