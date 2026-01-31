CM Chandrababu to continue Kuppam visit, will meet public today

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam continues at a brisk pace. Today, Saturday morning, he will receive petitions from the public at his residence in Kadapalli. At 10:00 AM, he will distribute NTR Bharosa pensions in Beggilapalle, Gudipalli Mandal.

Following this, at 11:00 AM, he will participate in the 'E-cycle Distribution – Guinness World Record' event near Thummisi Model School in Shanthipuram Mandal. Naidu will travel a kilometre on an e-cycle to reach the venue of the public meeting in Thummisi. At 2:00 PM, he will inspect stalls of government departments and private companies. He is scheduled to return to his residence at 5:00 PM.

On Friday, the Chief Minister arrived in his home constituency of Kuppam, where he was accorded a grand welcome by officials, party leaders, and workers. Naidu will be touring the constituency over three days. On Sunday evening, he will depart from Kuppam for the state capital, Amaravati.