CM Chandrababu to continue Kuppam visit, will meet public today
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam continues at a brisk pace. Today, Saturday morning, he will receive petitions from the public at his residence in Kadapalli. At 10:00 AM, he will distribute NTR Bharosa pensions in Beggilapalle, Gudipalli Mandal.
Following this, at 11:00 AM, he will participate in the 'E-cycle Distribution – Guinness World Record' event near Thummisi Model School in Shanthipuram Mandal. Naidu will travel a kilometre on an e-cycle to reach the venue of the public meeting in Thummisi. At 2:00 PM, he will inspect stalls of government departments and private companies. He is scheduled to return to his residence at 5:00 PM.
On Friday, the Chief Minister arrived in his home constituency of Kuppam, where he was accorded a grand welcome by officials, party leaders, and workers. Naidu will be touring the constituency over three days. On Sunday evening, he will depart from Kuppam for the state capital, Amaravati.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up shoot for ‘Cocktail 2’ with celebrations
Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to announce the completion of filming, sharing a group picture featuring himself alongside Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika. The vibrant photograph carried the playful words “Love you fools” and “Fun was had!”, capturing the spirited mood of the wrap-up celebrations.