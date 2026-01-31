  1. Home
News

KCR Consults with Leaders Over Phone Tapping Case

  31 Jan 2026 1:52 PM IST
KCR Consults with Leaders Over Phone Tapping Case
Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) held discussions with leaders and lawyers in Erravalli regarding notices issued by the SIT in the phone tapping investigation. KTR and Harish Rao have been present in Erravalli since yesterday to coordinate the matter ahead of tomorrow’s SIT interrogation.

It is understood that the SIT declined KCR’s request to conduct the questioning at his residence in Erravalli, Markook Mandal, Siddipet district. The authorities stated they could not facilitate the interrogation there and clarified that KCR must appear in Hyderabad instead. He has been asked to be available for questioning at his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday, 1st February, at 3 PM.

KCR Phone Tapping CaseSIT Investigation TelanganaBRS Leadership DevelopmentsHyderabad Political NewsTelangana Politics
