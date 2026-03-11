CM Chandrababu to hold two-day collector conference on state development

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to review the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes. A two-day meeting of district collectors is being held today and tomorrow at the AP Secretariat. The meeting will commence at 10:30 am with a speech by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who will discuss key development issues with officials.

On the first day, progress on Swarnandhra-2047 goals and district-wise development targets will be reviewed, with the CM providing guidelines for future steps. The second day will focus on public health, welfare schemes, revenue, and summer water supply. A special law and order review will also take place Thursday evening, with the CM assessing security and policing measures. Officials see this as an opportunity to accelerate district development and improve public services.