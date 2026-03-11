  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CM Chandrababu to hold two-day collector conference on state development

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 9:52 AM IST
CM Chandrababu to hold two-day collector conference on state development
X

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to review the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to review the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes. A two-day meeting of district collectors is being held today and tomorrow at the AP Secretariat. The meeting will commence at 10:30 am with a speech by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who will discuss key development issues with officials.

On the first day, progress on Swarnandhra-2047 goals and district-wise development targets will be reviewed, with the CM providing guidelines for future steps. The second day will focus on public health, welfare schemes, revenue, and summer water supply. A special law and order review will also take place Thursday evening, with the CM assessing security and policing measures. Officials see this as an opportunity to accelerate district development and improve public services.

Tags

Chandrababu Naidu collectors conferenceAP district collectors review meetingSwarnandhra 2047 development reviewAndhra Pradesh governance reviewLaw and order review AP
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

BenQ eyes strong growth in India, says Hyd key market

BenQ eyes strong growth in India, says Hyd key market

National News

More
Share it
X