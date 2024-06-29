CM Chandrababu writes to pensioners, says he had witnessed their plight

In a heartwarming gesture towards the pensioners of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced an increase in pensions from Rs.3000 to Rs.4000. The decision, which will benefit 65,18,496 pension beneficiaries across 28 categories, will be implemented from 1st July, with the aim of fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people.

In a letter addressed to the pensioners, CM Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his government's commitment to the welfare of the people and expressed happiness over the increase in pensions for disabled individuals from Rs.3000 to Rs.6000. He emphasized that the ruling party has taken steps to alleviate economic problems and prioritize public welfare since coming into office.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by pensioners during the election period, CM Chandrababu Naidu assured that the increase in pensions will be retroactively applied from the month of April. This means that pensioners will not only receive Rs.3000 for the past three months but also an additional Rs.4000 for the month of July, bringing the total to Rs.7000.

Furthermore, the pension program has been renamed as NTR Bharosa in honor of the late NTR, a pioneer of the social pension system in Andhra Pradesh. The increased pensions will now be distributed at the pensioners' doorsteps, in a move aimed at enhancing their financial self-reliance and security.

CM Naidu concluded the letter by seeking the blessings of the pensioners for the people's government, which is dedicated to the well-being and happiness of the citizens. The increase in pensions stands as a testament to the government's commitment to fulfilling its election promises and ensuring the welfare of all its citizens.