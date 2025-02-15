CM clears pending bills of BC welfare dept

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that there should be accountability for the expenditure being made by the state government for the welfare of the students from the backward classes (BCs).

Holding a review on the progress of the ongoing welfare measures being implemented in the state by the BC welfare department, the Chief Minister wanted noticeable changes in the well-being of the BC students. Chandrababu directed the officials to complete the ongoing repair works taken up at 660 government hostels at a cost of Rs 13.10 crore within six weeks.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that plates, glasses, kitchen items and other such material was not supplied by the previous government to the hostel inmates and that now steps are taken to supply these items at a cost of Rs 16 crore, the CM told them to complete the whole process by third week of March.

He gave his nod for immediate clearance of all the pending dues to tutors as honorarium in 485 hostels amounting to Rs 4.35 crore, which includes Rs 2.02 crore till March last.

When the officials informed that Rs 185.27 crore is pending as diet changes for students, Chandrababu gave clearance to immediately pay Rs 110.52 crore along with clearance of pending bills for cosmetic charges amounting to Rs 29 crore. The Chief Minister also told the officers to immediately clear the pending bills with regard to power charges to the hostels.

The Chief Minister agreed for the upgradation of BC welfare girls schools at Nasanakota and Atmakur in Sri Satyasai district to residential BC women colleges and gave the green signal for setting up a BC girls residential school at Kuppam.

Stating that the government is keen on reviving 34 per cent quota for BCs in local bodies and this has been cleared by the Cabinet as promised during electioneering, the Chief Minister alerted them that if necessary the government has to go for a legal battle on this.

He said funds would be allocated for every corporation as per the population ratio and clarified that the state government is committed to lifting GST on handlooms as promised during elections and already necessary guidelines have been formed.

He wanted the officers to focus on repairs of dhobi ghats constructed during 2014-19 for the benefit of the Rajaka community and build new ones wherever necessary.

Making it clear that the BC Protection Act will be implemented immediately after receiving the sub-committee report, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the ongoing 42 Kapu Community Halls at the earliest possible.

BC welfare minister Savitha and officials of the BC welfare department were present at the meeting.