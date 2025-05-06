CM conducts review of tourism sector

Vijayawada: In a significant step towards inclusive and sustainable tourism, the State government has identified over 500 homestays across the State under a holistic initiative encompassing tribal, heritage, rural, and urban models. These include homes in tribal regions of Araku (Vantamuru, Magada, Kuridi, Tajangi), heritage homes near Dindi in Konaseema (Pasarlapudi, Malkipuram, Turupupalem), and homes in urban hubs like Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada—set to be upgraded progressively by August 2025.

Furthermore, nearly 600 existing homestays in Tirupati are undergoing sensitisation and enhancement with the support of leading platforms such as AirBnB, OYO Homes, Yatradham, Homestays of India, and MakeMyTrip. This mission is being powered through convergence with key state partners including SERP, MEPMA, Government of India and Mastercard, positioning tourism as a tool for decentralized livelihood and local pride.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed tourism officials to make sure highest standards are maintained across all homestays. He also directed that work from home options be developed around all major tourist destinations.

This integrated homestay initiative is part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader vision to empower local communities while celebrating its rich cultural, tribal, and ecological identity. An upcoming state Homestay Policy will institutionalize support systems for skill-building, experience curation, and global outreach. With these initiatives Andhra Pradesh is going to emerge as a leader in responsible, inclusive, and heritage-driven tourism.