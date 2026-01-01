Perform Duties with Discipline: SP’s Advice to Police Personnel

Nagarkurnool: On the occasion of the New Year, Nagarkurnool District Superintendent of Police Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil cut a cake at the District SP Office in the presence of police officers and staff. He extended New Year greetings to all police personnel and wished them good health, happiness, and a prosperous life with their families.

Addressing the gathering, the SP appreciated the police officers for their dedicated and commendable work during the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections. He encouraged them to continue performing their duties with the same commitment and discipline in the upcoming elections as well, so as to bring a good name to Nagarkurnool district.

Similarly, Additional Superintendent of Police N. Venkateshwarlu cut a cake at the Additional SP Office as part of the New Year celebrations and conveyed his greetings to the police personnel.

The program was attended by Kalwakurthy DSP Venkat Reddy, Achampet DSP Srinivasulu, Nagarkurnool DSP Burri Srinivas, along with CIs, RIs, SIs, RSIs, DPO staff, and other police personnel from across the district.