CM, Dy CM greet Amit Shah on his birthday

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan greeted Union home minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Wednesday. “Wishing Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in the service of our great nation,” posted CM Chandrababu Naidu on ‘X’.

Pawan Kalyan also took to ‘X’ to convey his birthday greetings to Shah. “Beyond being a powerful voice in Parliament, his ability to engage in meaningful discussions and respond to the opposition’s questions with facts, clarity, and conviction truly reflects the spirit of true statesmanship. On this special day, I extend my warmest greetings and pray to Lord Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala to bless him with long life, good health, and unwavering strength to continue serving our motherland with courage and dedication,” he wrote.

Minister Lokesh also greeted Amit Shah. “Sir, here’s wishing you good health, long life, and continued strength in service to the nation. May your dedication to governance and national security keep inspiring all of us,” said Lokesh.